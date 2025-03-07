Liam Guthrie signs three-year Northamptonshire contract

Northamptonshire have signed Queensland left-arm seamer Liam Guthrie on a three-year contract. Guthrie, 27, holds a UK passport and will be registered as a local player.

His arrival follows that of new head coach, Darren Lehmann, who described Guthrie as a "genuine pace" option who can swing the ball. The pair worked together previously during Lehmann's time coaching Queensland and Brisbane Heat.

"I'm truly excited about the opportunity to play for Northamptonshire." Guthrie said. "Competing in the UK has always been a goal of mine, and I am eager to embark on this new chapter.

"I'm looking forward to reconnecting with Darren Lehmann, whose influence on my cricket has been significant since our time working together in Queensland."

Guthrie, 27, made his first-class debut for Western Australia in 2018 but struggled for regular opportunities. He made his Big Bash League debut for Brisbane Heat in 2021, subsequently winning a state contract with Queensland.

In 18 first-class matches, he has taken 50 wickets at 37.82, to go with 27 at 27.62 in List A cricket and six at 34.00 in T20s.

Lehmann said: "We're really excited about Liam joining us as a local player for the next three years. He brings left arm swing, genuine pace and having worked with him at Brisbane Heat and Queensland, his attitude is excellent and he has real wicket-taking abilities.