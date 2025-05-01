Lord's to host 2026 Women's T20 World Cup final

Lord's will host the final of the next ICC Women's T20 World Cup on July 5, 2026.

Organisers confirmed another six venues for the expanded 12-team tournament on Thursday, featuring 33 matches in 24 days. Those venues are Old Trafford, Headingley, Edgbaston, Hampshire Bowl, The Oval and Bristol County Ground.

Lord's staged the final of the 50-over World Cup in 2017, when England defeated India for the title. At that edition, comprising eight teams, the other venues were Derby, Leicester, Bristol and Taunton with the latter two hosting the semi-finals.

A move largely to Test venues in 2026 reflects the growth in attendances and viewing figures for ICC global women's events since then. It is also in keeping with organisers' vision for that tournament, expected to be unveiled at the official launch later on Thursday, of accelerating equality and taking women's cricket into the mainstream permanently.

New Zealand will be defending champions next year after winning the 10-team tournament in the UAE last October.

Eight teams are already sure of a spot at the 2026 event, comprising two groups followed by a knockout stage, with the final four participants to be decided through a Qualifier next year.

Australia, England, India, New Zealand, South Africa and West Indies secured places by virtue of their performances at the 2024 edition, plus Pakistan and Sri Lanka, who were the two next highest ranked teams on the ICC Women's T20I rankings table on October 21 that year.

Women's T20 World Cup 2026 venues • Getty Images

Speaking ahead of the 2026 event launch at Lord's later on Thursday, ICC Chair Jay Shah described the confirmation of venues as "a defining moment".

"The United Kingdom's rich diversity has always shown passionate support for all teams, something we witnessed so memorably at past events," he said. "The sell-out Women's Cricket World Cup final at Lord's in 2017 remains a landmark in the rise of the women's game, and I cannot think of a more fitting stage for the final.

"As we turn our focus to preparing for the tournament, we are excited by the promise of thrilling T20 action that will not only captivate fans here but also serve as a showcase for cricket's return on the Olympic stage in Los Angeles 2028."

Richard Gould, the ECB's CEO, said: "It is of course extra special to announce that the final will be taking place at Lord's. It is one of the finest venues in world cricket and every cricketer dreams of being part of occasions like a World Cup final at Lord's.

"This will be the biggest women's cricket event ever staged in England and Wales and is undoubtedly an opportunity to take the game to more people than ever before and welcome in new fans - young and old.

"We want this competition to be part of a long-term movement, and not just a single moment in time. This World Cup will grow a new generation of fans who didn't grow up with women's cricket but will never imagine sport without it."

Beth Barrett-Wild, the ECB's Director of Women's Professional Game, and Rob Hillman, Director of Major Events, will act as co-tournament directors.