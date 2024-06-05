New ownership takes charge of LPL's Dambulla franchise

Under DeSilva holdings, the franchise will be known as Dambulla Sixers

Tamim Rahman, previous owner of the Dambulla franchise in the LPL in Sri Lanka, is escorted by a policeman • Ishara S Kodikara/AFP via Getty Images

The Lanka Premier League's Dambulla franchise has new ownership - an engineering consulting firm called Sequoia Consultants based in Los Angeles.

Sri Lanka Cricket announced this news about two weeks after the board was forced to terminate the previous ownership of the Dambulla franchise, because one of the co-owners - Tamim Rahman - was arrested by Sri Lanka police under the Prevention of Offences Related to Sports Act.

SLC said this new franchise will be run by a local company named DeSilva Holdings, "which was specifically set up for this purpose". The owner of DeSilva Holdings, Priyanga de Silva, is in turn a majority shareholder of Sequoia, and had played domestic cricket in Sri Lanka, according to the release.

Under DeSilva holdings, the franchise will be known as Dambulla Sixers, having previously been Dambulla Viiking, Dambulla Giants, and Dambulla Aura - the ownership having changed repeatedly since the tournament's first season in 2020.

"My desire to get engaged in cricket, especially cricket in Sri Lanka, prompted me to purchase the Dambulla Sixers team," said De Silva. "I have seen LPL grow as a league during the last four years, which is commendable for a small country like ours. I am excited to be a part of this growth and be able to contribute to the development of cricket in our country," he added.