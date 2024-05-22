LPL terminates contract with Dambulla Thunders following owner's arrest

Tamim Rahman has been arrested under the 2019 prevention of offences relating to sports law

The Lanka Premier League (LPL) has terminated its contract with Dambulla Thunders, one of the five participating teams, with immediate effect following the arrest of Thunders owner Tamim Rahman in Colombo on Wednesday. He was arrested under the 2019 Prevention of Offences Relating to Sports Act, which relates to corruption in sports.

Sri Lanka police told ESPNcricinfo that Rahman is a British national of Bangladeshi origin and was arrested prior to boarding a flight in Colombo. The law under which Rahman was arrested was worked on, in part, by the ICC's Anti Corruption Unit.

"While the specifics of the charges against Mr. Rahman remain unclear, the integrity and smooth functioning of the Lanka Premier League are of utmost importance," Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement. "This termination aims to uphold the values and reputation of the LPL, ensuring that all participants adhere to the highest standards of conduct and sportsmanship.

"The LPL management is working diligently to address the consequences of this termination and to ensure minimal disruption to the upcoming season."

For now, this means that one of the tournament's teams - Dambulla - is without an owner. It was one of the two new franchises at the LPL under new ownership this year, the other being Galle Marvels. Thunders was understood to be owned by Imperial Sports Group, believed to be founded by Rahman.

The other ownership change was that of the Galle franchise, who switched from being called Gladiators to Marvels.

At the LPL 2024 auction held just the day before - where ICC anti-corruption unit officials were present - Thunders retained many of the players who had earlier been a part of Aura, and added the Afghanistan duo of Karim Janat and Hazratullah Zazai. Janat, in fact, earned the highest bid among the fresh overseas signings, going for US$80,000.

The franchise also has in its rolls prominent overseas cricketers like Mustafizur Rahman, Ibrahim Zadran and Iftikhar Ahmed, as well as Sri Lanka internationals Dilshan Madushanka, Nuwan Thushara, Akila Dananjaya, Danushka Gunathilaka, Nuwan Pradeep and others.

What will happen to the franchise, and the league in general, remains unclear now. For starters, new ownership has to come in to bankroll the Dambulla team, who have had three changes in ownership since the league began in 2020. Dambulla in fact came second in last year's competition, under the name Dambulla Aura. But those owners have also since faced financial fraud charges.