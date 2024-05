Pathirana returns to Colombo Strikers with LPL record US$120,000 price tag

The other big winner of the day was seamer Isuru Udana , who was bought by the new Galle Marvels franchise for $100,000, despite his base price being $30,000 and Marvels being the only franchise that bid for him. The auctioneer checked three times whether he had heard the bid from Marvels correctly. He had. They wanted to pay that much for Udana, who has not played for Sri Lanka since 2021.