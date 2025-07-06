Shubman Gill: Akash bowled with so much heart

India captain Shubman Gill has hailed the performance of his fast bowlers after India bounced back from the opening defeat at Headingley to level the series at Edgbaston

Akash Deep , who had replaced Jasprit Bumrah, led the way with his maiden ten-wicket haul in his eighth Test, including 6 for 99 in the final innings. Akash was ably backed up by Mohammed Siraj, who had picked up a six-for in England's first innings, and Prasidh Krishna.

"They [the bowlers] were magnificent," Gill said at the post-match presentation. "I think the way we were able to get through the top order, that was very important for us. Both those bowlers bowled brilliantly. Even Prasidh, I felt, he didn't get as many wickets as them, but he also bowled very brilliantly.

"I think he [Akash Deep] bowled with so much heart and the areas and the lengths that he hit, he was just getting the ball to move both ways. On wickets like these, it's very difficult to get the ball moving in both directions and he was able to do that. He was just magnificent for us."

Gill confirmed the return of bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah for the third Test, which begins at Lord's on July 10. Bumrah was rested for the Edgbaston Test, meaning he will play two of the three remaining fixtures in the series.

"Definitely (when asked about Bumrah). Very excited for that [playing at Lord's]," Gill said. "Probably the most iconic cricket stadium in the world. And as a kid, everyone dreams about playing there. And I think no bigger honour than to be able to captain your country and lead the team there."

Gill delivered a glowing appraisal of India's fast-bowling depth. "When two of your fast bowlers take 16-17 wickets, the captaincy becomes very easy," Gill told the host broadcaster. "When two fast bowlers are in such good form... Bumrah was not playing in this match, but I think there is so much talent in India that the squad we have of 16-17 players, they have India's best bowlers. And from them, any bowling attack can take 20 wickets in any situation or conditions."

Gill was pleased with his own form: he racked up scores of 269 and 161 at Edgbaston. His aggregate of 430 was the second highest in a Test match behind Graham Gooch's 456 against India in 1990. Gill also became the second batter to make two 150-plus scores in a Test.