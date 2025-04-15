Dhoni: This attack gives more manoeuvrability for the captain

"We made a few changes because we wanted to make sure our first six overs are slightly better because we need more bowlers in the first six," Dhoni said in the post-match presentation. "We were actually putting too much pressure on Ash, he has bowled two overs on wickets that were not doing a lot and the batsmen were just expressing themselves.

"We made a few changes where we could have more bowlers who could bowl in the first six and, if needed - if the fast bowlers, somebody goes for runs - we have Noor [Ahmad], who can drop in with one over. I feel this looks like a better attack, there's more manoeuvrability for the captain. I feel, as a bowling unit we have done well. As a batting unit, I think we can do even better."

After CSK restricted LSG for 166, which LSG's captain Rishabh Pant said was 10-15 runs short, CSK's new opening pair of Rasheed and Rachin Ravindra put on 52 in 29 balls that lay the platform for the visitors.

CSK has had an issue with finding a successful opening partnership. They have had only two fifties from their openers. Devon Conway and Rahul Tripathi's struggles led them to go for Rasheed as Ravindra's third opening partner. Dhoni said part of the problem was Chennai's wickets being slow and that their batters would benefit by playing on good batting pitches.

"We were not getting the kind of starts that we wanted when it came to us as a batting unit," he said, "and the fall of wickets at the wrong time [has hurt us] to some extent, but one of the reasons could be that the Chennai wicket's slightly on the slower side. So, out of the first five or six games that we have played, we have played more games [four out of six] over there.