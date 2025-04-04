Rohit misses MI's away game against LSG with injury; Hardik opts to bowl

Hardik otherwise opted to bowl against LSG, and when asked when Jasprit Bumrah would be fit again, he said, "he should be back soon."

In their bowling-first XI, MI brought in pace-bowling allrounder Raj Bawa , who has featured in two IPL games in the past, for Punjab Kings, and plays domestic cricket for Chandigarh. Bawa was India's second-highest run-getter in the Under-19 World Cup in 2022.

Rohit's form was also under scrutiny so far in IPL 2025 , with him having scored only 13, 8 and 0 in the three games. He was present at the ground, though, having a chat near the pitch with Suryakumar Yadav before the toss in his training kit.

On Friday, Suryakumar became the eighth to represent MI in 100 games, after Rohit, Hardik, Kieron Pollard, Harbhajan Singh, Lasith Malinga, Bumrah and Ambati Rayudu did it before him.

MI were already without Bumrah for the first few games, and didn't have Hardik too for their first match. They lost their first two games before opening their account at home against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). MI are currently sixth on the points table

LSG, meanwhile, made one change of bringing in the fit-again Akash Deep for M Siddharth. LSG have been plagued with injuries themselves, with Mohsin Khan ruled out of the tournament, and Mayank Yadav, Akash and Avesh Khan missing the first few games with different injuries. Avesh has since played two matches before Friday after regaining fitness, even as Akash's recovery with bolster their pace attack further.

This will be Akash's first competitive game since December 204, when he played in the MCG Test against Australia, before he suffered a back injury.