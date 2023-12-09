Kapp, Khaka, de Klerk back in South Africa squad for Bangladesh ODIs

Fast bowler Ayabonga Khaka
and allrounder Nadine de Klerk
, who had missed
the T20I series against Bangladesh with injuries, have recovered to participate in the upcoming ODI series against them.
Marizanne Kapp
, who had been rested for the T20I series, is also back for the ODIs. Kapp was recently in action for Sydney Thunder in the WBBL, where her team Sydney Thunder made it to the Eliminator
. Chloe Tryon
, though, remains unavailable for selection as she continues to work her way back from a groin injury.
Eliz-mari Marx
, 20, earned her maiden ODI call-up, having recently made her T20I debut against Bangladesh earlier this month. Meike De Ridder
is the other uncapped player in the ODI side.
"Special mention goes to the promising Eliz-mari Marx, earning her maiden call-up - a testament to her talent and potential," Clinton du Preez, South Africa women's convenor of selectors, said in a statement. "We believe this squad is well-equipped to deliver an outstanding performance on the field."
"I am very happy that we can continue to bring youngsters in to add to the experience we have," Hilton Moreeng
, South Africa women's head coach said. "We know what is at stake, with both teams having successful ODI series recently, so for us, it's to make sure, particularly on home soil and after the way we started the T20Is, we can improve on that.
The three-match ODI series, which will run from December 16 to December 23, will be part of the ICC Women's Championship 2022-25 qualification campaign for the Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 in India.
"It's a different ball game now; it's the ODIs and there's a lot at stake regarding qualification for the World Cup, so with the experience that we brought in now, we as a team feel very confident going into the series," Moreeng said."We know what the six points will mean for us because post this tour, we will be finishing the year on a high, especially after the way the year started. We just want to ensure we stay focused, stick to our disciplines and execute on the day."
South Africa squad for ODIs against Bangladesh
Laura Wolvaardt (capt), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Mieke De Ridder, Lara Goodall, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Eliz-mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Delmi Tucker