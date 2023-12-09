Kapp, Khaka, de Klerk back in South Africa squad for Bangladesh ODIs

"Special mention goes to the promising Eliz-mari Marx, earning her maiden call-up - a testament to her talent and potential," Clinton du Preez, South Africa women's convenor of selectors, said in a statement. "We believe this squad is well-equipped to deliver an outstanding performance on the field."

"It's a different ball game now; it's the ODIs and there's a lot at stake regarding qualification for the World Cup, so with the experience that we brought in now, we as a team feel very confident going into the series," Moreeng said."We know what the six points will mean for us because post this tour, we will be finishing the year on a high, especially after the way the year started. We just want to ensure we stay focused, stick to our disciplines and execute on the day."