Kapp, Khaka, de Klerk back in South Africa squad for Bangladesh ODIs

"Special mention goes to the promising Eliz-mari Marx, earning her maiden call-up - a testament to her talent and potential," Clinton du Preez, South Africa women's convenor of selectors, said in a statement. "We believe this squad is well-equipped to deliver an outstanding performance on the field."

"I am very happy that we can continue to bring youngsters in to add to the experience we have," Hilton Moreeng , South Africa women's head coach said. "We know what is at stake, with both teams having successful ODI series recently, so for us, it's to make sure, particularly on home soil and after the way we started the T20Is, we can improve on that.

"It's a different ball game now; it's the ODIs and there's a lot at stake regarding qualification for the World Cup, so with the experience that we brought in now, we as a team feel very confident going into the series," Moreeng said."We know what the six points will mean for us because post this tour, we will be finishing the year on a high, especially after the way the year started. We just want to ensure we stay focused, stick to our disciplines and execute on the day."