Kapp to miss T20Is against Bangladesh; Tryon, Khaka, de Klerk out injured

Laura Wolvaardt has been confirmed as the full-time captain, while Ayanda Hlubi and Eliz-Mari Marx have earned their maiden national-team call-ups

South Africa have handed T20I call-ups for the first time to Ayanda Hlubi and Eliz-Mari Marx for the three T20I at home against Bangladesh. Marizanne Kapp , playing for Sydney Thunder in the WBBL, has been rested for the T20Is but will return for the ODIs that will follow.

Meanwhile, as reported by ESPNcricinfo earlier this month, Laura Wolvaardt has been confirmed as the full-time captain of the team, taking over the reins from Sune Luus. Wolvaardt had earlier led South Africa in their away assignment in Pakistan and at home against New Zealand in an interim capacity.

"Having Laura Wolvaardt as the official captain, together with a blend of young and experienced players bodes well for our succession planning," Clinton du Preez, convenor of selectors, said. "It will also assist within the excitement we have around the squad in giving young players an opportunity and therefore we are looking forward to seeing them put up their hand and make impactful performances in this upcoming tour."

Marx is part of the South Africa emerging side's tour of Zimbabwe , and has picked up three wickets in three matches and has a strike rate of 103.57 with the bat. She is also Titans' leading wicket-taker in the domestic T20s this season with four strikes.

"The inclusion of Ayanda Hlubi and Eliz-Mari Marx gives great confidence to rewarding performances at the professional level," du Preez said. "They have been instrumental with their domestic performances in the past season for their respective provinces."

Marizanne Kapp will take a break after the WBBL and link up with the team for the ODIs • Gallo Images/Getty Images

Following impressive outings on the emerging tour and in the domestic T20s, seam-bowling allrounder Annerie Dercksen also returned to the 15-member side after completing full recovery from the finger fracture that kept her out of the Pakistan tour.

"For the T20Is, this is where we are going to look, where possible, to blend in youngsters and give an opportunity to expose them at this level to keep growing the base," head coach Hilton Moreeng said. "Overall, we have a lot of good youngsters coming through and the squad is becoming stronger and stronger every day with a more challenging environment, so we as a team are looking forward to that.

"It's another opportunity for some of these youngsters to show what they can do while not losing sight of what we want to achieve overall when it comes to the entire tour."

The three T20Is will take place in Benoni and Kimberley between December 3 and December 8, with the three ODIs to be played between December 16 and December 23 in East London, Potchefstroom and Benoni respectively.