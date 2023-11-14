Lata Mondal back in Bangladesh squad for South Africa tour

Meanwhile, 15-year-old offspinner Nishita Akter, who made her debut in the Pakistan series, left-arm spinner Sanjida Akter, opener Sharmin Akhter and left-arm pacer Fariha Trisna are all part of the reserves. Opener Shathi Rani who was part of the T20I squad against Pakistan, misses out.

Bangladesh begin the tour with the first T20I in Benoni on December 3, followed by two T20Is in Kimberley on December 6 and 8 respectively. The ODIs will be played in East London, Potchefstroom and Benoni on December 16, 20 and 23.