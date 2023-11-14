Lata Mondal back in Bangladesh squad for South Africa tour
Nishita, Sanjida dropped for ODIs while Rani and Trisna have been left from the T20I squad
Allrounder Lata Mondal has returned to the 16-member Bangladesh side for the tour of South Africa. The tour begins with three T20Is followed by three ODIs which will be part of the 2022-25 Women's Championship.
Mondal, who had missed Bangladesh's home series against Pakistan, last played in the ODIs against India in July. Bangladesh won both the ODI and T20I series against Pakistan 2-1.
Meanwhile, 15-year-old offspinner Nishita Akter, who made her debut in the Pakistan series, left-arm spinner Sanjida Akter, opener Sharmin Akhter and left-arm pacer Fariha Trisna are all part of the reserves. Opener Shathi Rani who was part of the T20I squad against Pakistan, misses out.
Bangladesh begin the tour with the first T20I in Benoni on December 3, followed by two T20Is in Kimberley on December 6 and 8 respectively. The ODIs will be played in East London, Potchefstroom and Benoni on December 16, 20 and 23.
Bangladesh are seventh on the championship table with three wins from 12 matches whereas South Africa occupy the fifth spot having played nine games and winning seven of them.
That apart, Bangladesh have beaten South Africa only two times in the 18 ODIs and only once in 11 T20Is.
Bangladesh squad: Nigar Sultana (captain), Nahida Akter (vice-captain), Shamima Sultana, Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Fargana Hoque, Lata Mondal, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Shorifa Khatun, Sumaiya Akter, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Disha Biswas
Mohammad Isam is ESPNcricinfo's Bangladesh correspondent. @isam84