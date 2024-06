The Australia batter pulled off an incredible piece of fielding in the T20 Blast

Marnus Labuschagne pulled off an outrageous catch while playing for Glamorgan against Gloucestershire in the T20 Blast on Thursday.

Fielding at long-on, he sprinted to his right and dived full-length, low to the ground to hold Ben Charlesworth's lofted drive off legspinner Mason Crane.

Labuschagne himself could barely believe he had taken the catch and sprinted off in celebration with his team-mates trying to catch him.

The game itself turned into a thriller as well with Gloucestershire's Josh Shaw hitting the last ball for six to clinch victory.

Back in Australia, Labuschagne's moment recalled memories of one that is part of cricket folklore: Adam Dale's incredible catch in the deep during a one-day game against New South Wales at the Gabba in 1997.

"I remember diving, and I still remember the stick [of the ball]," Dale recalled to cricket.com.au on the 25-year anniversary of his catch. "It was a nice moment, but I do think I was out of position."

Labuschagne is known as an excellent fielder and has pulled off some superb run outs in both red and white-ball cricket.