Alex Carey will feature for South Australia but it's the other four teams who are vying for a spot in the final

Marnus Labuschagne will get his first taste of captaincy at domestic level when he leads Queensland in their final Marsh Cup game of the season against South Australia.

Labuschagne, 29, has never captained at professional level before and will get the chance to lead Queensland at Karen Rolton Oval with state captain Usman Khawaja and vice-captain Jimmy Peirson both resting from the clash.

Khawaja is resting ahead of the New Zealand Test tour despite having not played since the Brisbane Test against West Indies which finished on January 28 and he is unlikely to play until Australia's first Test of the series against New Zealand starting on February 29 in Wellington.

Peirson has a knee complaint and is being managed ahead of the Sheffield Shield clash starting in Adelaide on Friday with 25-year-old wicketkeeper Dylan McLachlan to make his List A debut after strong performances at club and 2nd XI level.

Labuschagne was one of only two players under 30 in Australia's last Test XI and was one of only three in Australia's ODI World Cup winning team, with Travis Head subsequently turning 30 in December. Australia haven't developed a wide group of prospective leaders under 30 although Head has been elevated to the co vice-captaincy of the Test team this summer.

Labuschagne was set to captain Australia A against New Zealand A in the three-match 50-over series back in September last year but was called up to the ODI tour of South Africa with Victoria Shield captain Will Sutherland taking the reins.

Alex Carey is set to feature for South Australia having not played since the Brisbane Test. Jake Fraser-McGurk , who was called into Australia's T20I squad, may now be available having not been selected in Perth. Queensland fast bowler Xavier Bartlett is unavailable due to being involved with the Australia side.

South Australia batter Henry Hunt is also set to miss the remainder of the season after breaking his nose and fracturing his jaw in a fielding mishap during their loss to Victoria at the Junction Oval last week. Hunt was struck in the face while attempting to take a catch and is due to undergo surgery on Thursday.

Queensland and South Australia can't make the Marsh Cup final as they occupy the bottom two spots on the table with one game remaining. Victoria and New South Wales face each other in a top-of-the-table clash at North Sydney Oval on Wednesday with the winner likely to host the final. But defending champions Western Australia, who are aiming for a hat-trick of titles, have a chance of clinching second spot when they face Tasmania in Hobart, who also retain a mathematical hope of making the final depending on results.