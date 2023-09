Lanning in line to make WNCL return after being named for Victoria

Australia captain Meg Lanning is in line to make her long-awaited return to cricket in the WNCL after being included in Victoria's squad for their opening two matches against Western Australia in Perth on September 26 and 28.

Lanning will need a final tick of approval from Victoria's medical staff before she is cleared to play in the WNCL opener, but will make the trip to Perth in a bid to play her first competitive match since March having missed the women's Ashes series due to an undisclosed medical issue

Lanning has not played for Australia since the T20 World Cup in February and has not played anywhere since the WPL in India in March, having been a late withdrawal ahead of the England tour.

She was not named in Australia's squads for the upcoming home T20I and ODI series against West Indies with Australia's women's national selector Shawn Flegler confirming Lanning would return in domestic cricket . She has been training with Victoria over recent months and went on a pre-season trip to Queensland.

"We're hopeful that she'll come through domestic cricket first up, and we'll see how things progress through there," Flegler said earlier this month. "She was up at the Sunshine Coast, and we caught up there. She's progressing well. Just part of that return-to-play plan, we're keen for her to come back through domestic cricket first and see how she goes with that but she's going well, Meg. Very hopeful that she's back on deck at some point during the summer for Australia."