Lanning in line to make WNCL return after being named for Victoria

Lanning has not played for Australia since the T20 World Cup in February and has not played anywhere since the WPL in India in March, having been a late withdrawal ahead of the England tour.

"We're hopeful that she'll come through domestic cricket first up, and we'll see how things progress through there," Flegler said earlier this month. "She was up at the Sunshine Coast, and we caught up there. She's progressing well. Just part of that return-to-play plan, we're keen for her to come back through domestic cricket first and see how she goes with that but she's going well, Meg. Very hopeful that she's back on deck at some point during the summer for Australia."