Australia's preparation for India day-night Test to begin during WBBL

Australia's women are set to face the challenge of preparing for a Test match in India while playing the WBBL with national selector Shawn Flegler revealing that planning is already underway to have both the fast bowlers and spinners increasing their bowling loads during the six-week T20 tournament in preparation for a day-night pink-ball encounter at the start of the tour.

Australia are set to play their first Test match in India since 1984 as part of a multi-format series in December and January. The dates and venues for the tour are yet to be announced but Australia are preparing to begin the series with a day-night pink-ball Test. The two teams played a day-night Test on the Gold Coast during India's tour of Australia in 2021.

The current Australia team have not faced such a short turnaround from the WBBL into a Test match, let alone a Test match in India. Flegler said it would be a unique preparation but one they are already planning for.

"We've got to do preparation during the WBBL," he said. "Which is really important for, one, our pace bowlers to have their loads up and be ready to go if required to bowl long spells during the Test match, but also our spin bowlers.

"So it's a balancing act playing WBBL but also getting some loads in and preparing."

Flegler also revealed that Australia would not play a long-form warm-up fixture before the Test despite playing a three-day tour match against England A ahead of this year's Ashes Test

Australia will instead hold a training camp in India with centre-wickets and an intrasquad game set to be the only match practice they get before the Test. Australia are also planning on using local Indian players in their preparation, similar to Australia's men using net bowlers for their pre-series camp in Bengaluru ahead of the four-Test tour earlier this year.