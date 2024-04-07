Romario Shepherd blasts 4, 6, 6, 6, 4, 6 off Anrich Nortje in the 20th over

Romario Shepherd, remember the name. The Mumbai Indians allrounder blasted Anrich Nortje for 32 runs to close out their innings against Delhi Capitals on Sunday. His 10-ball 39 lifted Mumbai to 234 for 5, their highest total at the Wankhede Stadium. Here's how ESPNcricinfo's ball-by-ball commentary recorded the 20th-over carnage.

19.1 Nortje to Shepherd, FOUR runs Shepherd gets going now. Slower back of a length ball off, he flat bats it past the bowler, past the stumps and rockets into the fence between long-on and long-off

19.2 Nortje to Shepherd, SIX runs What a hit! Slower length ball outside off, he stands tall and deposits the ball flat and hard over long-on

19.3 Nortje to Shepherd, SIX runs WALLOPED! Length ball on middle stump, he hopped across and sends it soaring miles, miles over deep square leg

19.4 Nortje to Shepherd, SIX runs THREE IN THREE! Offcutter dug into the pitch outside off, he backs away, generates all the pace and thrashes him over deep cover

19.5 Nortje to Shepherd, FOUR runs FOUR MORE! Fuller and on pace on the stumps. Shepherd backs and powers it straight back past the bowler. He's hit that so hard that there is no chance for long-on to get across