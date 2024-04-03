Michael Bracewell to lead New Zealand in Pakistan T20I series

Tim Robinson is in line for a T20I debut with nine players unavailable due to the IPL

Allrounder Michael Bracewell will captain New Zealand on their T20I tour of Pakistan as he makes his return to international cricket after the injury while uncapped batter Tim Robinson is in line for a debut.

Bracewell hasn't played for New Zealand since March last year after suffering a ruptured right achillies playing for Worcestershire in the T20 Blast in June then a broken finger. He recently took a career-best 8 for 41 in the Plunket Shield.

He will lead a squad that is missing nine players who are on IPL duty as well as Will Young who is taking up an overseas deal with Nottinghamshire, Tom Latham who is awaiting the birth of his second child and Tim Southee who wasn't considered for selection to give him an extended period of conditioning after the home season.

The tour will play an important role in firming up the final spots in New Zealand's T20 World Cup squad.

"Michael has faced a long period on the sideline and it's exciting to see him back playing cricket again," selector Sam Wells said. "The fact he's back playing at a high level after an achilles rupture is testament to his hard work and application.

"He's a well-respected leader and has captaincy experience for Wellington along with New Zealand A and New Zealand XI teams, which we believe holds him in good stead to lead the group in Pakistan."

"Tim is still very early in his domestic career but his natural ability and explosive power was on full display this season," Wells said. "Combined with his outstanding fielding, we believe he has a skill-set that's well suited to the format.

"We've been delighted with Will's early efforts in international cricket, in both the formats he's played so far. This tour will be an excellent chance for him to test his skills in foreign conditions."

New Zealand T20I squad vs Pakistan