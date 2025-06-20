Middlesex appoint Dane Vilas as interim first-team coach

Vilas, 40, retired from first-class cricket at the end of the 2023 season after seven years with Lancashire, although he continued to play in the SA20. He has been based in London for some time and will take charge at Middlesex with immediate effect.

The club are currently third from bottom in Division Two of the County Championship, having won just twice in the opening block of seven games. They are in a similar position in the Blast, winning for only the second time this season on Thursday evening, shortly before Vilas' appointment was announced.

"I am delighted to welcome Dane to the club as our Interim first-team coach," Middlesex's director of cricket, Alan Coleman , said. "He has a wealth of experience to offer our squad, and I believe that we will all benefit from his presence and leadership across the rest of this season.

"Though Dane is still early in his coaching career, having only finished playing for Lancashire in 2023, I am confident that his leadership presence, competitive edge and experience of all formats, including franchise cricket, will have a huge impact on our squad.

"It is the leadership qualities that were evident when he captained Lancashire that drew me towards Dane. The teams that he has led played hard, committed, never-say-die cricket and I believe that is a style that will resonate well with our players, staff group and members.

"Dane will be supported by what I believe is an exceptional coaching team of Rory Coutts, Tim Murtagh and Ian Salisbury, who all bring variety and wide-ranging knowledge to our team.

"I am sure you will all joining me in welcoming Dane over the coming weeks as we look forward to the rest of our season. There is still a lot to play for and I am excited to see where our talented playing group can take us."

Vilas played six Tests and one T20I for South Africa before joining Lancashire on a Kolpak contract. He was subsequently made club captain, leading the team to T20 Finals Day on three occasions and back-to-back runners-up finishes in the County Championship.

Vilas said: "It's an absolute honour to be here. Lord's is such a special place and I'm looking forward to getting started with the squad. The potential is endless for the group and I'll be keen to harness that and help grow their careers.