Du Preez takes direct route to Brisbane Heat for WBBL

It will be the third club in the WBBL for the top order batter and completes Heat's overseas signings

Former South Africa batter Mignon du Preez has joined Brisbane Heat for the WBBL through the direct nomination route having skipped the overseas player draft.

The WBBL included an option for players to not be available in the draft and instead sign with a club afterwards for a reduced fee of up to AU$61,750 - 95% of the value of the silver category.

Six players took this path, with du Preez the second confirmed signing after Sophie Dunkley with Melbourne Stars

Du Preez is the second-highest run-scorer in WBBL history among overseas players with 2292 at 28.29 and a strike-rate of 113.80 having previously played for Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Stars.

"Minnie is a proven match-winner with the bat, especially in Australian conditions," Heat coach Ashley Noffke said. "She is a calm and composed leader and a great person, so naturally we are thrilled to have her joining the Heat for the summer."

Her signing completes Heat's three overseas names for the upcoming season after they took Amelia Kerr with that platinum pick and selected England batter Bess Heath at silver.