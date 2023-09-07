WBBL 2023-24: Melbourne Stars sign Sophia Dunkley via direct nomination

The inaugural WBBL overseas draft included a bespoke nomination clause that did not feature in the men's BBL draft. Players unsure about entering the draft due to the uncertainty of where they might play or being overlooked entirely were given the option of directly nominating themselves to play for a WBBL club without being part of the draft. The option came at a cost with the players only eligible to be paid 95% of the silver category salary - which equates to AU$61,750.