'Mind-blowing, historic, outrageous, marvellous' - Reactions to Punjab Kings' world record chase against KKR
Reactions from social media after Punjab Kings chased down 262 against KKR with eight balls to spare
It's run a ball for the last 2 overs of a T 20 game in a chase of 260 +.— Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) April 26, 2024
"Save the bowlers" someone plsss— Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) April 26, 2024
Hhhmmmm.— Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) April 26, 2024
That was a sick chase by @PunjabKingsIPL entertainment at its best !— Angelo Mathews (@Angelo69Mathews) April 26, 2024
This is outrageous!— Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) April 26, 2024
But this is marvellous to watch!!!!! Bowlers have test matches, batsmen deserve the t20— Graeme Swann (@Swannyg66) April 26, 2024
Is 300 enough?— Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 26, 2024
Kkr is struggling with bowling big time. This is the third time they are struggling to defend 200+ score. Luckily they survived vs RCB on the last ball but it's a big worry for them.— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 26, 2024
That was some chase, Bairstow and Shashank— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 26, 2024
I couldn't be happier for Shashank!— Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) April 26, 2024
He was with us at SRH a few years ago, such a hard worker, a great team guy, gives it his all and always has a smile on his face.
Well done my friend! So well deserved
#ShashankSingh has been the find of the IPL this season, consistently hitting the ball cleanly. #KKRvPBKS— Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) April 26, 2024
How do you define a game like this??— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 26, 2024
'Historic' is the only way to describe this, I guess.
262 successfully chased with 8 balls and 8 wickets to spare. What else is possible???
Batters have unlocked their true potential…over to the bowlers to do what they do better than…
Mind blowing chase from @PunjabKingsIPL, Jonny Bairstow back with a BANG!— Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) April 26, 2024
Shashank continues his dream tournament, what a cameo… #KKRvsPBKS
4-0-24-1 for Sunil Narine where the batsmen going beserk every ball. If there is will , there is a way. Take a bow.— Prasanna (@prasannalara) April 26, 2024