Feature

'Mind-blowing, historic, outrageous, marvellous' - Reactions to Punjab Kings' world record chase against KKR

Reactions from social media after Punjab Kings chased down 262 against KKR with eight balls to spare

ESPNcricinfo staff
26-Apr-2024 • 2 hrs ago
The most sixes ever in a T20 game. The highest successful chase in T20 history - 262 run down with eight balls to spare. Here are some reactions to Punjab Kings' stunning victory over Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens.
Punjab KingsKolkata Knight RidersKKR vs PBKSIndian Premier League

