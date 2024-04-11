Steven Smith joins Washington Freedom ahead of Major League Cricket's second season

He will link up with Ricky Ponting in the US, even as he fights for a spot in Australia's T20 World Cup squad

"If I'm there, I'm there; if I'm not, I'm not" - Steven Smith not fussed about T20 World Cup • AFP/Getty Images

Steven Smith has been confirmed as a signing for Major League Cricket (MLC) franchise Washington Freedom ahead of the second season of the tournament which begins on July 4. The move had been widely tipped, with Smith having signed as a brand ambassador for Freedom last year, and with Australia's international schedule allowing a clear window for him to participate through July.

In 2023, NSW players Moises Henriques, Tanveer Sangha and Ben Dwarshuis were part of Freedom's squad, along with Sixers' Josh Philippe.

Smith, who owns an apartment in New York, has previously said it would be "pretty cool" to play in the USA.

However, he faces a fight to earn a spot in Australia's final 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup, which will be held in June, having been unable to play much T20 cricket in recent times. Since his prolific return to the BBL for Sydney Sixers in the 2022-23 season, where he made 346 runs at a strike rate of 174.74, Smith has played two T20Is in India, two matches in last season's BBL and as many games against New Zealand in February, where he made 11 and 4 while opening the batting.

But after the New Zealand series, he said he was relaxed about whichever way the selection call for the T20 World Cup fell, with Australia having to name their initial squad by May 1.

"I think they're pretty settled up top - to be honest - with [Travis] Head, [David] Warner and [Mitchell] Marsh in the top three,'' he had told AAP. "I'm not really sure what [selectors] want to do. I'm not really too fussed either way. If I'm there, I'm there; if I'm not, I'm not."