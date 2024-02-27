Matches (16)
Shami set to miss IPL 2024 after undergoing ankle surgery

He is also unlikely to play the 2024 T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and USA

Shashank Kishore
27-Feb-2024 • 23 mins ago
Mohammed Shami was Gujarat Titans' leading wicket-taker in the last IPL season&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;BCCI

Mohammed Shami is looking to "get back on my feet soon" after undergoing surgery in his right Achilles tendon in London on Monday. This all but rules him out of IPL 2024, which will be played from March 22 to May 26.
Shami hasn't played any cricket since India's ODI World Cup campaign, where he played a key part in India's run to the final, finishing as the leading wicket-taker in the competition with 24 wickets in seven matches at an average of 10.70 and strike rate of 12.20.
He played through pain during the tournament, taking injections to treat his ankle, and has been away from cricket since.
The injury will come as a massive blow for the Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans, who also traded Hardik Pandya to Mumbai Indians in an all-cash deal - Shami was the side's highest wicket-taker during their second-place finish in IPL 2023.
In January, Shami had revealed he was experience "some stiffness" in his ankle but was confident at being able to recover in time for the England Tests. However, that possibility was ruled out later in the month after he checked in to the BCCI's National Cricket Academy (NCA) for a reassessment.
Prior to that, Shami had been included in India's squad for the South Africa Tests but was withdrawn after the ankle pain that ruled him out of the white-ball leg of the tour didn't subside.
In Shami's absence, India have handed Test caps to Mukesh Kumar (in the Caribbean) and Akash Deep (in Ranchi against England) during the ongoing WTC cycle where he hasn't featured in a single game. Shami's last Test was the WTC final against Australia at The Oval last June.
The injury is also expected to rule him out of the upcoming T20 World Cup, which begins in the Caribbean and USA five days after the conclusion of the IPL.
Shashank Kishore is a senior sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

