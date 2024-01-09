Shami targets comeback during Test series against England
India fast bowler has been out of action since the ODI World Cup final on November 19
Mohammed Shami has said his recovery from an ankle injury is "on track" and that he hopes to make a comeback during India's five-Test series against England starting on January 25.
"My rehabilitation is well on track and the medical experts at NCA are happy with my progress," he told Times of India. "There is slight stiffness in my ankle but that's fine. I have started my training sessions and I believe I will be able to make a comeback in the England series.
Shami was included in India's Test squad for the two matches in South Africa, subject to fitness. He did not travel with the team and was subsequently withdrawn from the series, which India drew 1-1 by winning the second Test in Cape Town, after not recovering in time. He was not named in India's T20I squad for the matches against Afghanistan on January 11, 14 and 17.
"We did well in the second Test," Shami said about India's performance in South Africa. "Everyone contributed and our bowling effort was brilliant. It was a brilliant comeback by India to level the series. Unfortunately I missed it because of injury but I want to get back to competitive cricket as soon as possible. Hopefully you can see me back in action against England."
Shami was the recipient of the Arjuna Award, India's second-highest sporting honour after the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna, and was in Delhi to receive it on January 9. He was the highest wicket-taker at the 2023 ODI World Cup, with 24 wickets in just seven games at an average of 10.70 and strike rate of 12.20.
India play England in five Tests in Hyderabad (Jan 25-29), Visakhapatnam (Feb 2-6), Rajkot (Feb 15-19), Ranchi (Feb 23-27) and Dharamsala (Mar 7-11). The series will be India's third in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle, where they currently are in second place behind Australia.