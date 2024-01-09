Shami targets comeback during Test series against England

"My rehabilitation is well on track and the medical experts at NCA are happy with my progress," he told Times of India . "There is slight stiffness in my ankle but that's fine. I have started my training sessions and I believe I will be able to make a comeback in the England series.

"We did well in the second Test," Shami said about India's performance in South Africa. "Everyone contributed and our bowling effort was brilliant. It was a brilliant comeback by India to level the series. Unfortunately I missed it because of injury but I want to get back to competitive cricket as soon as possible. Hopefully you can see me back in action against England."