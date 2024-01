Shami targets comeback during Test series against England

"My rehabilitation is well on track and the medical experts at NCA are happy with my progress," he told Times of India . "There is slight stiffness in my ankle but that's fine. I have started my training sessions and I believe I will be able to make a comeback in the England series.

Shami was included in India's Test squad for the two matches in South Africa, subject to fitness. He did not travel with the team and was subsequently withdrawn from the series , which India drew 1-1 by winning the second Test in Cape Town , after not recovering in time. He was not named in India's T20I squad for the matches against Afghanistan on January 11, 14 and 17.

"We did well in the second Test," Shami said about India's performance in South Africa. "Everyone contributed and our bowling effort was brilliant. It was a brilliant comeback by India to level the series. Unfortunately I missed it because of injury but I want to get back to competitive cricket as soon as possible. Hopefully you can see me back in action against England."