Former Zimbabwe keeper-batter Andy Flower has left Multan Sultans midway through the Pakistan Super League season to be in India for the IPL mega auction on February 12 and 13.

One of Zimbabwe's most successful cricketers, Flower, who coached Multan to the PSL title last year, will be in Bengaluru for the auction as the head coach of the new IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants.

According to Multan Sultans' media department, Flower will be available virtually and will return to Pakistan on February 13.

The PSL franchise will be without Flower for at least 10 days. Sultans will face Peshawar Zalmi on February 5 and 10 and take on Lahore Qalandars on February 11. Flower will rejoin the side before the match against Karachi Kings on February 16.

Multan have been the PSL's form side so far. They are undefeated with four wins in four games, and are already on course to make the playoffs. When they won the PSL last season, they had lost four of their first five games before turning their form around in the second leg of the tournament, held in Abu Dhabi after the first half was cut short by a Covid-19 outbreak.

Given the start Multan have had this time, Flower's absence may not hurt the team too much. The former Pakistan legspinner Mushtaq Ahmed , who is Flower's deputy, will guide the squad in his absence.

There is also speculation about Flower being considered for the England head coach's job. Flower coached the England team from 2009 to 2014, helping them win the Ashes in Australia in 2010-11 and claim a Test series win in India in 2012-13, and also reach the No. 1 spot on the ICC Test rankings.