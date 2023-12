Mumbai, Vidarbha, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka reach Vijay Hazare quarter-finals

Rajasthan had already qualified from Group D; the fight for the second place was now between UP (who were on 16 points before Tuesday), Gujarat (14) and Himachal (12). Gujarat started on a solid note against Himachal on Tuesday by putting up 327 with a century from Urvil Patel (his second in three games apart from an 86 in between) and 96 from Priyank Panchal . Their opening stand of 211 in 32.5 overs had laid a great platform for probably a bigger score, but Arpit Guleria 's 8 for 50 kept them to 327. Guleria's was only the third eight-wicket haul by an Indian in 50-over games.