The victory was even more momentous for Haryana, being their first 50-over win against Karnataka since they first played each other in 2006. Sumit Kumar led the attack with three wickets, complemented by two each from Anshul Kamboj, Nishant Sindhu and Yuzvendra Chahal, which reduced Karnataka 42 for 5, 74 for 8 and then 102 for 9 before Vijaykumar Vyshak's counter-attacking 54 from No. 10 stretched the score to 143. Haryana had an early stutter in the chase when V Koushik's twin strikes reduced them to 35 for 3, but Sindhu (43) and Rohit Sharma (63) combined for a 99-run stand to all but seal the chase.