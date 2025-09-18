Mushfiqur to play his 100th Test when Ireland tour Bangladesh in November

Mushfiqur Rahim is likely to play his 100th Test at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka when Bangladesh face Ireland in the second Test of the two-match series starting November 19.

The update comes after Cricket Ireland agreed to play both Tests, having earlier reportedly wanted to play an ODI series instead of the second Test. The first Bangladesh-Ireland Test will be played in Sylhet from November 11.

Mushfiqur, currently on 98 Tests, will become the first Bangladesh cricketer to reach the three figure milestone when he gets there. He made his debut as an 18-year-old in 2005 at Lord's, becoming the second-youngest to play a Test at the venue after Sachin Tendulkar.

He is currently Bangladesh's only batter with 6000-plus runs. His 219 not out against Zimbabwe in 2020 is also the team's highest individual score.

After Bangladesh and Ireland face off in two Tests, the T20Is will be held on November 27 and 29 in Chattogram, and in Dhaka on December 2.

Cricket West Indies, meanwhile, announced on Wednesday that West Indies will tour Bangladesh for six white-ball matches in October. They will play the three ODIs on October 18, 20 and 23 and the three T20Is on October 27 and 30, and November 1.