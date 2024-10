Earlier, Sylhet had fallen behind by 46 runs after they were bowled out for 152 in reply to Chattogram's 198 in the first innings. Yasir Ali contributed the most runs for Chattogram as he scored 73, and that was followed by Ifran Hossain 's five-wicket haul. which kept Sylhet under pressure. Chattogram, however, couldn't build on the first-innings lead, as they were bowled out for 173 in their second dig. Nayeem Ahmed and Rejaur Rahman took three wickets each for Sylhet.