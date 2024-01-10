Sandeep Lamichhane sentenced to eight years in jail for rape

The bench also slapped him with a fine of Rs 300,000 (USD 2255 approx) and ordered him to pay Rs 200,000 (USD 1500 approx) in compensation to the victim. Lamichhane's lawyer, Saroj Ghimire, told AFP that he "will appeal the decision in a higher court."

Shortly before being arrested, Lamichhane had written on Facebook that he would "fully cooperate in all stages of the investigation and will fight a legal battle to prove my innocence" and called it a "conspiracy and wrongful allegation".