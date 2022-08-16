New Zealand A to tour India in August-September; Australia A may visit in November

India A will play three four-day games and as many List A matches against New Zealand

The series against New Zealand will be India A's first since their South Africa tour last year • Charles Lombard/Getty Images

The BCCI is set to resume the India A programme in early September, with incoming tours from New Zealand, and possibly, Australia. It will be helmed by VVS Laxman and his NCA support staff group of Sairaj Bahutule and Sitanshu Kotak

ESPNcricinfo has learnt that New Zealand A will arrive in India by the end of August for three four-day games and as many List A matches, with all of them likely to be held in Bengaluru. The BCCI is also contemplating the possibility of a pink-ball fixture during the series, but a final nod is awaited.

New Zealand A played a pink-ball game on their previous tour to India in 2017-18 . That game in Vijayawada, though, was a day fixture despite being played with the pink ball. And if the game in the upcoming series next month does go ahead, it will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The New Zealand A tour is expected to overlap with the Duleep Trophy, the zonal first-class competition, which will open India's domestic calendar for the 2022-23 season. The six-team tournament will be played from September 8 to 25 in Chennai and Coimbatore.

The home series against New Zealand will be India A's first assignment since their tour to South Africa late last year, just prior to the national team's three-Test series in December.

The BCCI is also understood to be in negotiations with Cricket Australia for a tour towards the end of the year - most likely in November - prior to the start of the Ranji Trophy and India's next Test assignment, which will be in Bangladesh.