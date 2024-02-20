Opening act: Can Conway shake off his funk to fly high again with Allen?
One is in the form of his life, the other is in a prolonged slump spanning formats. New Zealand will be hoping the Australia T20Is are a turning point for Conway, with one eye on this year's World Cup
Andrew McGlashan is a deputy editor at ESPNcricinfo