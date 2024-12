423 - New Zealand's victory margin of 423 runs in Hamilton is their - New Zealand's victory margin of 423 runs in Hamilton is their joint-highest by runs in Test cricket. They won by the same margin runs against Sri Lanka in 2018 in Christchurch after setting a target of 660 runs.

1 - New Zealand is the first team to win by a margin of over 300 runs after losing the previous Test in the series by over 300 runs - they lost the second Test of the series against England by 323 runs in Wellington.

This has never happened before.

England beat Australia by 322 runs in the first match of the 1936-37 Ashes before Australia returned the favour with a 365-run win in the third Test.

Twice before has a team won consecutive Tests in a series by over 300 runs.

South Africa beat Australia by 307 and 323 runs in consecutive matches in the 1970 home series and did the same in the home series in 2018 with victories by 322 and 492 runs.

10 - New Zealand have played ten Tests - New Zealand have played ten Tests at Seddon Park since their previous defeat there, in 2012 against South Africa. They have won eight out of these ten, while the other two ended in draws.

1 - England is the first team to lose by a margin of 400-plus runs twice in a calendar year - they suffered a 434-run defeat against India in February in Rajkot.

Six of the 15 instances of wins by 400-plus runs in Tests have come against England.

13 - Men to have scored 40-plus runs and taken three or more wickets in both innings of a - Men to have scored 40-plus runs and taken three or more wickets in both innings of a Test match , including Mitchell Santner in Hamilton. He is the first player to achieve this feat in men's Test cricket since Daniel Vettori against Bangladesh in Chattogram in 2008.

1925 - Runs by - Runs by Joe Root in Tests against New Zealand, the most by any batter , surpassing Javed Miandad's tally of 1919. Root also has the most runs by a batter in Tests against India, with 2846.

Root is only the second player to be the leading run-scorer against two different teams. Kumar Sangakkara is the top-scorer in Tests against both Pakistan (2911) and Bangladesh (1816).

1006 - Root's runs in New Zealand in Tests, making him the first visiting player to score over 1000 Test runs - Root's runs in New Zealand in Tests, making him the first visiting player to score over 1000 Test runs in the country . Root also has the most 50-plus scores in New Zealand by a visiting player - he has done it eight times.

27 - Test wickets for Santner in 2024, making it the - Test wickets for Santner in 2024, making it the joint-most wickets by a New Zealand spinner in a calendar year since Vettori took 54 in 2008. Vettori also took 27 wickets in Tests in 2009.