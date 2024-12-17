Stokes on his workload: 'I ain't holding back'

Stokes pulled up on day three as New Zealand racked up 453 in their second innings, setting England a target of 658. The 33-year-old will have a scan on Wednesday morning in Hamilton and had his left thigh heavily strapped as he sat out the final day's play, in which England were dismissed for 234, handing the hosts victory by 423 runs.

It was a consolation win, as England claimed the Crowe-Thorpe trophy 2-1. Stokes was able to take part in the post-series formalities, walking with a limp but relatively pain free between his various media duties. He confirmed it feels less serious than the torn hamstring sustained in August while batting in the men's Hundred, which forced him to miss four Tests (a three-match series against Sri Lanka and the first of a tour of Pakistan). He had to be helped off the field then, but this time walked off without assistance.

Having built himself back up over the last month in New Zealand, Stokes bowled 23 overs on day one of the third Test - the most in a single day across his career - with the 36.2 overs he eventually managed the most in a Test in over two years.

This latest setback means yet more rehabilitation for Stokes, who underwent knee surgery in November 2023 in a bid to return to the bowler he once was. Putting his body on the line is nothing new for him, but as captain he acknowledged the importance of offering more as an allrounder to give the team another dynamic.

His returns on paper this series - averaging 52.66 with the bat and seven dismissals at 36.85 with the ball - suggested he was trending in the right direction. It is why he was crestfallen as he left the field on Monday two balls into his third over of the day.

Stokes, though, is in no mood to tailor his approach going forward. Having got over the initial disappointment, he is confident a full return should come quicker second time around.

"I worked really hard to get myself into position to play the role that I did this game," he said. "And it's just one of those unfortunate things. But nah, I ain't holding back.

"Every time you walk out to field as an athlete, you're putting yourself at risk of getting injury. Whether you feel great or you don't feel great. I worked my arse off to get to where I was in this game in particularly with my body. It's just sod's law - the first time in a while I feel like I'm young again, something happens.

"Obviously, [I was] incredibly disappointed walking off yesterday, very emotional about the whole thing.

"You're always asking yourself, 'Could I have done more? Should have done this, should have done that?' But you know, when you sleep in it, and you take the emotion out of it, you realise that when you're walking out there, you're always putting yourself at risk of an injury."

Tuesday also marked the end of England's joint-busiest calendar year of 17 Tests, finishing with nine victories and eight defeats. Though the team ended with a loss, Stokes was satisfied with their third series win of 2024, especially given it was England's first in New Zealand since 2008.

"We came here to beat New Zealand," he said, "a team who wherever they go in the world are very competitive and knew they were going to be full of confidence after their historic win in India.

"To play the cricket that we did in the first two games was very, very pleasing. We came here this week with the same attitude, same mindset, that we always do in the first two games out here. We just didn't play anywhere near our capabilities.