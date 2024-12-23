For T20 sensation Jacobs, things seem to happen sooner than expected

"If you told me this would happen a month ago, I probably wouldn't believe it."

It has been that kind of a month for Bevon Jacobs . In late November, Jacobs was in for a surprise when he found out he was joining his compatriots Trent Boult and Mitchell Santner at Mumbai Indians for his first IPL gig. Just a month later, he has earned his first international call-up , for the upcoming home T20Is against Sri Lanka.

Jacobs, 22, has just 12 List A and nine T20 games under his belt, and made his first-class debut only last month in the Plunket Shield. This handful of games were, however, enough for him to showcase his hard-hitting abilities.

"It's always something I've tried to aim for and, you know, it came a little bit quicker than I anticipated," Jacobs said after the New Zealand squads were announced. "But, you know, I'll grab the opportunity and I'm just going to be happy to be in that environment and try and learn heaps."

He admitted it was "pretty full circle" that he found out about his international call-up while in Lincoln, where he was part of the rain-hit T20 warm-up against the touring Sri Lankans but didn't get to bat. Jacobs had begun his cricketing journey, which he describes as "bit of left and right there and thereabout", in Auckland before moving to Canterbury, where he made his List A and T20 debuts in 2023.

After an impressive first season, Auckland signed him back, and he has already impressed with scores of 75, 79, 44 and 80 in his first four red-ball games.

"Obviously growing up in Auckland, that was awesome, and age-group cricket, but I spent three good years down here [in Canterbury] and I really enjoyed it, and so to have it announced here, it's not the worst situation ever," he said.

The IPL 2025 auction was held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, so Jacobs only found out his fate the following morning New Zealand time, much to his disbelief. When he went to wake his father up to break the news, Jacobs senior woke up in a panic, thinking someone was trying to break in . "I was like, 'no, no, I've just been picked up in the IPL'. So that was a pretty good laugh," Jacobs had said at the time.

Making the New Zealand squad, however, was a more emotional moment for his family.

"They were both pretty big surprises. IPL feels like such a slim chance but Black Caps is something that I've dreamed about since a kid. I think IPL was kind of a focus or like a goal maybe set a little bit later" Bevon Jacobs

"I called my dad first and he shed some tears over the phone. So that's pretty special, something that we've been working hard together for many years," Jacobs said. "He's put a lot of sacrifice and effort into it, and the same with the rest of the fam. He was pretty happy and pretty proud, as were they all.

"I've got a really nice support group, friends and family, but mum's put a lot of time into it, dad's put a lot of time into it, endless net sessions and hours and sometimes giving to cricket and giving up something that they might want to do outside of the game just so they could support me.

"And scraping together everything, it's not exactly a cheap sport. You put cost as well as time into it and so I think I'm really grateful for them to have backed me to get to this point and so hopefully I can make them proud."

So what was a bigger surprise for him - the IPL gig or getting called up to play for New Zealand?

"That's a tough one. They were both pretty big surprises," Jacobs said. "IPL feels like such a slim chance but Black Caps is something that I've dreamed about since a kid. I think IPL was kind of a focus or like a goal maybe set a little bit later.

"Black Caps has always been the dream so I think that's probably the one that hit me the hardest. But, obviously, both really special and just glad to have the opportunity."

Trent Boult and Mitchell Santner will be Jacobs' team-mates at Mumbai Indians too, in the IPL • AFP/Getty Images

Jacobs has a reputation for the big hits, and in his first Super Smash season, he was employed in a finisher's role and hit 134 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 188.73 . The only batter among those who faced at least 50 balls in the tournament to have scored quicker was Doug Bracewell (200.02).

"I guess the job for me will probably just be to go out there and try and hit it as hard as I can and hopefully get some runs on the board, some quick runs for the team and if that's the position I'm put in, then yeah I'll give it my best shot."

But Jacobs has bigger ambitions than just being a power-hitter.

"I don't want to be a one-dimensional batter," he said. "Obviously I like to bring that power game into the team but I think going for that longer-format stuff is definitely something I want to work towards and be recognised as going forward."

After an impressive start to his first-class career, Jacobs is averaging 41 from seven knocks with three half-centuries. He believes the direction Test cricket is headed in - with more attacking batting and higher strike rates - it does have space for his quick-scoring abilities, but he also wants to be able to put in the grind when needed.

"I think if I can rub shoulders with those guys, scratch their brains and just see how much I can learn from them and just try to make myself a better player, I think there's much I can learn from them and just try to make myself a better player, I think that's going to be the biggest thing for me" Bevon Jacobs on joining the New Zealand change room

"I mean there's obviously been some common trends with some extra power, some more creativity coming into the red-ball set-up," he said. "I think it's more just about how everyone goes at their own sort of way. And if that's the way that I can bring an impact in that situation then that's what I'll try and do. But if it's something a little bit more that I need to develop then I'll work on that as well."

His long reach aside, Jacobs' strength helps him hit a long ball, as he showcased during his stint in the Queensland T20 Max, in Australia, where he smashed 100 off 40 balls on the final day of the competition for South Brisbane against Toombull.

But it was in Lincoln, Jacobs said, where he "fell in love" with the fitness side of the game.

"I came down to Lincoln on a cricket scholarship and I got sorted with the strength and conditioning programme here and then I kind of just fell in love with that sort of side of the sport, getting in the gym, and it's just something that I like to tick off pretty frequently."

Now, Jacobs is looking forward to soak in the "special" experience of rubbing shoulders with players he "grew up watching" and while scoring runs is on the agenda, his main focus is to grow as a cricketer.