Hard-hitter Jacobs gets maiden New Zealand call-up for Sri Lanka T20Is

Hard-hitting middle-order batter Bevon Jacobs has been handed his maiden New Zealand call-up by being picked for the upcoming three-match home T20I series against Sri Lanka.

Jacobs was part of the New Zealand XI side that took on Sri Lanka in a 10-overs-a-side tour match in Lincoln on Monday, although he did not get a chance to bat.

Jacobs' call-up comes barely a month after he was picked up by Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025 auction, joining New Zealand internationals Trent Boult and the new white-ball captain Mitchell Santner. Jacobs' maiden IPL contract came after an impressive Super Smash campaign last season, where he hit 134 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 188.73 while batting as a finisher.

"It's obviously an exciting time for Bevon and his family," NZC selector Sam Wells said. "He's a promising player with a lot of talent and we're looking forward to exposing him to international cricket.

"He's clearly got a lot of power with the bat, but he's also shown in the longer formats that he has a decent technique and temperament."

Having come through the system at Auckland, Jacobs had made a switch to Canterbury for whom he made his List A and T20 debuts just over a year ago. But he returned to Auckland ahead of the ongoing home summer, and made his first-class debut for Auckland last month, with scores of 75 and 79.

After narrowly missing out on another half-century in his second before, he racked up 80 against his old team, Canterbury.

Foulkes and Robinson debuted in the T20Is in Pakistan in April, while Hay's debut came in Sri Lanka in November. Hay is set to keep wickets in the T20Is, and will be cover for Tom Latham in the ODIs that follow.

While Jacobs, Foulkes and Robinson have only been called up for the T20Is, Latham, Will Young and Will O'Rourke will join the squad for the one-dayers. O'Rourke has been rested for the T20Is after a heavy Test workload, having featured in all eight Tests against Sri Lanka, India and England.

Daryl Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra will be back in white-ball action for New Zealand • Associated Press

New Zealand will miss many big names, due to their commitments to various franchise T20 leagues. Lockie Ferguson, Finn Allen, Adam Milne and Tim Seifert are away at the BBL , while Kane Williamson and Devon Conway are part of the SA20 , which is scheduled to begin on January 9.

Ben Sears and Kyle Jamieson remain unavailable as they are still recuperating from knee and back injuries respectively.

The team will be coached by Luke Ronchi, with regular head coach Gary Stead taking a break. Ronchi will have Jacob Oram for support as the bowling coach, while Craig McMillan will look after the batting and fielding.

This will be New Zealand's final ODI bilateral series before the Champions Trophy, where they will take on hosts Pakistan in the tournament opener.

New Zealand also will play a tri-series in Pakistan, also featuring South Africa, before the Champions Trophy begins.

"As with the squads that recently toured Sri Lanka, we're keen to keep exposing new talent to the big stage and it's nice to have an experienced core of players around them," Wells said. "The Champions Trophy, like all ICC pinnacle events, is an obvious incentive for players and I know many will be keen to put their best foot forward in the ODI series to be in the frame for selection."

The T20Is will be played on December 28, 30 and January 2 before the ODIs on January 5, 8 and 11.

New Zealand T20I squad vs Sri Lanka

Mitchell Santner (capt), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Mitchell Hay, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Nathan Smith

New Zealand ODI squad vs Sri Lanka