Shakib picks up fine and demerit point for throwing ball at Rizwan

The incident occurred on day five of the Test, when Shakib ran up to bowl and pulled up short when he realised that the batter Mohammad Rizwan was not yet ready to face. Rizwan was turned away from the bowler, having a word with Bangladesh keeper Litton Das. When Rizwan turned towards Shakib, the bowler threw the ball to Litton in an arc that passed over the batter's head. Umpire Richard Kettleborough was seen to reprimand Shakib on the field after the incident.