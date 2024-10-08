Salman, from pressure absorber to pressure transmitter, all with a wide grin

Pakistan domestic cricket is an unglamorous, hard watch, and you can tell Salman Agha was shaped by its caring, if calloused, hands - he is as close as you can get to a personification of it. The red-ball domestic system is constantly shapeshifting, and Salman's own adaptability - from pressure absorber to pressure transmitter, from second fiddle to leading man - reveals the turbulent fires his game and personality have been welded in. Since making his international debut, Salman has rarely been in the spotlight; not stylish enough as Saud Shakeel, not charismatic enough as Mohammad Rizwan, and shunted to the outposts of the lower-middle order.

His understated nature extends off the field. You speak to him and sense there's a grin tugging at the corners of his mouth, a man who, despite reaching the other side of 30, never forgets he's ultimately playing cricket for a living, and thus life isn't that bad. Even his unbeaten 104 feels like the footnote to an impressive Pakistan innings , devoid of the delightful panache of Abdullah Shafique or the engrossing personal narrative of Shan Masood's effort

When Salman came out, Pakistan had lost two quick wickets and were wobbling at 393 for 6. Just two Tests ago, a first-innings score of 448 for 6 declared against Bangladesh had resulted in a ten-wicket defeat.

The first ball of the second session on Tuesday was a harbinger for England; Jack Leach pitched one up, and Salman half-volleyed it through the covers. It was the defining match-up of the session; Leach would bowl 61 balls to him with Salman plundering 65 runs off them. It included three sixes, one in fortunate circumstances as Chris Woakes caught him on the long-off boundary, only to leave a trailing foot planted outside the rope as he took the catch upon his return into the field of play. The call may have gone either way, and upon his reprieve, Salman chuckled before launching Leach over long-on the very next ball. Salman later said he looks to attack "all spinners in any situation", but Leach - at the receiving end of more of Salman's milestones - was singled out. He was clipped for the couple that brought up Salman's half-century, smashed for the boundary that fetched him his 1000th run, and milked for the run that got him his century.

The word in vogue is aura, and Salman has precisely none of it. It is perhaps that which discombobulated Salman as he batted on with Shaheen Afridi. England's field settings bordered on the curious by this time, the visitors leaving several fielders in the deep towards the end of overs allowing him to farm the strike. Even when Abrar appeared to be trying to get out, England made him work to give his wicket away, Jamie Smith missing a straight stumping before Gus Atkinson put down a sitter. Abrar had a look of amusement at the other end; England might have been bored by this point, but having done this for over a decade in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Salman is close to unboreable.

But his nonchalance belies a steel that has been present since the day he made his Test debut. Runs scored with the lower order intrinsically feel lower-value, but Salman's have been anything but. In this WTC cycle, Pakistan have scored exactly 2000 runs from batting positions five to eight, averaging 44.44 runs per wicket - no other side betters that. If you're in any doubt about Salman's outsized role in that statistic, here's another one; no batter in world cricket has managed more runs in positions 7-8 than Salman's 946 since he made his debut. If you consider Pakistan's top-order-batting woes for the best part of Salman's time in the side, those have not been bonus runs, but Pakistan's bread and butter.

Salman's adaptability was on show in Multan • Getty Images

For the last year, Pakistan have been present at the scene of much Test-match rejoicing. Australia enjoyed themselves so much that David Warner, coming out to bat in his farewell Test to seal a series whitewash over Pakistan, allowed himself a beer at lunch before knocking off the winning runs. Bangladesh's exultation was on an altogether higher plane, their Test series victory in Pakistan seen as an optimistic portent in the wake of a revolution

The last two days, Pakistan have got something of a taste of how all that felt in a remarkable inversion of the script. It was England who lined up with a bowling attack that looked wholly unsuited to these conditions, the next 149 overs dishing up further proof. England missed a key chance by inches to get Salman out early, the frustration exacerbated as he went on to reach three figures. It was England that lost their discipline and intensity as Pakistan's last four put on 163.

Pakistan were the side backing a struggling batting line-up, eschewing the ever-present temptation of frenetic changes. And - heaven above! - Pakistan were even taking stunners, Aamer Jamal refusing to let his magical Australian summer fade as England's last-minute opener Ollie Pope was sent packing inside two deliveries. Even as England's subsequent partnership delivered its reality check, Pakistan finally had the chance to remind themselves that this is what made it all so much fun.