Joe Root, Ben Duckett drive England's reply with fluent century stand

England 232 for 2 (Duckett 80*, Root 72*) trail Pakistan 556 (Masood 151, Salman 104*, Shafique 102, Shakeel 82, Leach 3-160) by 324 runs

Joe Root strode to the top of England's Test run-scoring charts, while Ben Duckett allayed any overnight concerns about his thumb injury, as the pair added 119 unbeaten runs for the third wicket. Between them, they picked up where Zak Crawley had left off to drive England along to 232 for 2 by lunch on the third day at Multan.

In a session comprising 136 largely untroubled runs in the space of 25 overs, the undoubted statistical highlight arrived 15 minutes before the interval, when Root, on 67, leaned into another compact drive for four to march along to 12,473 career runs, overtaking Sir Alastair Cook's as England's most prolific Test batter, and the fifth overall, behind only Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Jacques Kallis and Rahul Dravid.

He added one more single before the interval, to reach 72 not out - his 99th fifty-plus score in Tests, with a golden opportunity to celebrate his latest landmark with a 35th Test hundred and a fifth of another stellar year.

Meanwhile, Duckett's participation in this innings had been in some doubt when he left the field clutching his thumb in agony after taking the final catch of Pakistan's innings late on the second evening. But, after receiving treatment overnight, he strode out at No.4 to rattle through to a 45-ball half-century, his fourth against Pakistan.

It was a session of ominous toil for Pakistan, who found a hint of reverse swing late in the session but found next to no assistance from a pitch that is showing no signs of any deterioration after almost 200 overs of action.

Their one breakthrough in the first hour was a case of batter error. Crawley had looked distinctly threatening in the opening overs, particularly on his trademark drives, but then he flicked uppishly across a full length from Shaheen Shah Afridi and picked out Aamer Jamal at midwicket. Jamal's second catch of the innings wasn't a patch on the screamer with which he had dismissed Ollie Pope on the second evening, however. The ball looped straight to him, and he all but dropped it before scooping it up at the second attempt.

Either way, Crawley was gone for 78 from 85 balls - his sixth score between 60 and 80 this year - and at 113 for 2, Pakistan had a glimmer of an opening. Duckett, however, took it upon himself to slam that window shut with a calculated assault on the spinner Abrar Ahmed.

Showing no ill-effects from his thumb injury, Duckett climbed through a slog-sweep for his first boundary then thumped the over-correction through the covers for another four, and when he cracked three more fours in a single over to bring up England's 150, Abrar retreated from the attack with the bruised figures of 9-0-68-0 - though he did return for three tidier overs later in the session.