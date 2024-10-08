Brydon Carse takes pride in the grind after claiming maiden Test wickets

Brydon Carse was tired but proud by the close of the second day in Multan, after coming through a two-day trial in oppressive heat to claim his maiden Test wickets in the course of Pakistan's imposing first-innings total of 556.

Though he was made to wait until the 19th over of his debut performance, having had a first-day lbw verdict against Shan Masood chalked off on review, Carse was rewarded with the wickets of Naseem Shah and Aamer Jamal in his final two spells, to round off a wholehearted effort in conditions that his team-mates insisted are unlikely to get much tougher as his England career progresses.

"It's been hard work and hard toil over the last two days, but I've thoroughly enjoyed the challenge," Carse told Sky Sports at the close. "Being out there with this group of lads, it's been a tough but good two days.

"A couple of the guys and Stokesy [Ben Stokes] said to me when we came in after fielding, 'look, Brydon, it's not going to get as tough as this [again] over the last two days'. There were times out there when the heat was probably the biggest challenge, and obviously the wicket, but as a group of bowlers, everyone kept on coming back, with the seamers in short bursts. Yeah, it was challenging at times."

Although Pakistan's total is imposing by any standards, it could have been significantly worse had England not maintained their discipline until the bitter end. It was only in the closing moments of Pakistan's innings, when Jamie Smith missed a stumping and Gus Atkinson dropped a sitter at midwicket, that the fatigue truly began to tell, but those misses ended up costing England just six runs between them.

"I had a conversation with Woaksey and Gus towards the end there," Carse said. "Both them boys' legs were proper hanging on. There'll be ice baths. we're testing our hydration … I've been in the red for most of these two days, even with the constant consumption of water and fluids. But tonight, the lads will refuel and get food down us, and try and get a good night's sleep, and hopefully have a good batting day tomorrow."

Coming into the contest, with memories of England's victory at the same venue in 2022, it had been widely assumed that reverse-swing would be the likeliest means for the seamers to challenge on this surface. But the ball steadfastly refused to budge through England's 149 overs in the field - a fact which surprised Carse.

"The guys were working on the ball out there, but I don't think it was as abrasive over the square as we probably expected. There was a lot of short-pitched bowling and a lot of changing of fields, which is certainly a role that I have been used in back home in county cricket at certain times. But hopefully in the second innings, we can get that ball reversing quite quickly, then we might be able to set slightly different fields and not be as predictable."

Reflecting on his maiden stint as a Test bowler, Carse admitted he thought his first-day lbw appeal against Masood had been "stone-dead", despite DRS showing it to have pitched just outside leg. Given Masood had made just 16 of his eventual 151, it was a key moment in Pakistan's innings, as was Chris Woakes' disputed boundary catch off Salman Agha, which was eventually given as six, and which Carse later acknowledged was "one of those 50-50 chances that didn't go our way".

But he and England stuck to their task, and Carse's moment of catharsis came in the fifth over of his opening burst on the second morning, as Naseem poked a lifter off his hip to Harry Brook at leg slip.

"Popey actually said to me after the fourth over: 'Do you want to go one more?' And I said, 'Yeah, definitely'. Because I felt I was close to getting the breakthrough that we needed. And then obviously it came, and it was a special feeling, although probably not the celebrations that you often expect."

With two days gone, England are behind in the game, and may yet have to contend with Ben Duckett's injury absence after he was struck on the thumb while completing the final catch of Pakistan's innings. But Carse was adamant there was plenty for his team still to fight for, especially given the flying start that Zak Crawley has provided to their first innings with his run-a-ball 64 not out.