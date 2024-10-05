Ben Stokes out of first Test as recovery from hamstring injury continues

Ben Stokes has been ruled out of England's first Test against Pakistan in Multan, as he continues to recover from a torn hamstring. Stokes confirmed after training on Saturday that he is not yet fully recovered from the injury he sustained two months ago while playing in the Hundred.

In Stokes' absence, Chris Woakes will play his first overseas Test in two-and-a-half years and his first in Asia since 2016, while Brydon Carse will make his Test debut. Ollie Pope will captain England for a fourth successive match in Stokes' absence, having led them to a 2-1 series win over Sri Lanka last month.

"I tried my hardest to try and get myself fit for this first game but we've taken the call to miss this one. I've not quite managed to get game-ready," Stokes said. "We got to a certain point, but just looking at the bigger picture around what we've got coming up and actually physically where I'm at with my rehab, I'm not quite ready to play."

Stokes spent the first 45 minutes of England's training session doing shuttle runs with Peter Sim, the strength and conditioning coach. He later batted in the nets, facing spin from Rehan Ahmed and local net-bowlers as well as throwdowns from England's coaching staff, but is taking a cautious approach to his comeback.

He will now target the second Test in 10 days' time. "I've pushed myself incredibly hard," Stokes said. "I've worked really, really hard with the medical team to get to where I'm at now. I think I'm further ahead than what we expected today. Look, I'll be working just as hard over the next 10 days to try and give myself a chance to be fit.

"Whatever sports you play, you're going to get injuries. I'm 33 now, so I've put my body through quite a lot. I've started working incredibly hard over the last two years: I know that I'm getting older, so it's not through lack of effort. It's just one of those things where, with what we do, you're going to put yourself at risk every time you walk out on the field for injuries."

Brydon Carse has been confirmed for a Test debut • Getty Images

If Stokes is available for the second Test, it may only be as a specialist batter - though he said it was "too far away" to tell. "That's in my 10-day plan from now to that next one, eking bowling back into my training. We've had a good plan put together by myself and the medical guys out here, so I'll be working incredibly hard to try and give myself a good chance of being ready."

England confirmed their XI later on Saturday, two days out from the first Test. They have picked two specialist spinners, with Jack Leach returning to the side for the first time since January alongside his Somerset team-mate Shoaib Bashir. Gus Atkinson has shaken off a thigh niggle and will play his first overseas Test after impressing during the English summer.

Carse pipped Olly Stone and his Durham team-mate Matthew Potts - who both featured against Sri Lanka last month - to the final spot in England's seam attack. Carse, like Potts, impressed in England's recent ODI series against Australia but his additional pace and superior batting have seen him win the battle to be England's third fast bowler.

Having missed most of the summer due to a gambling ban, Carse regularly hit 90mph/145kph during Australia's tour and has impressed England's players in the nets. "He's a natural wicket-taker," Joe Root said. "He's got those balls in him that, out of nowhere, on the flattest of wickets, you can make something happen… He offers a huge amount to the squad."

Carse, 29, was born and raised in South Africa but qualified for England through his ancestry in 2019. He will become England's sixth Test debutant of the year after Tom Hartley, Bashir, Atkinson, Jamie Smith and Josh Hull, and has been carded to bat at No. 9, just below Atkinson.