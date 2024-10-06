Jamal, Shaheen, Naseem return to Pakistan's XI for first Test against England

All four bowlers were unavailable to varying degrees during Pakistan's recent series against Bangladesh, making this the first time in over a year that their full first-choice contingent is available. The batting remains unchanged; Abdullah Shafique keeps his place despite his recent struggles with the bat, after Shan Masood 's public backing on Thursday.

"Multan is new territory for us," Shan said at the captain's press conference. "When we played Bangladesh in Rawalpindi, we had played a lot of cricket there so we knew how the pitch would play if you left grass on it. It was a bit tricky against Bangladesh for batsmen. Here we are leaving it to the groundsman. We would like one final look tomorrow, hence why we have tried to cover bases and have three seamers and two spinners like England. We have a bit of depth in batting as well."

Pakistan's batting is a point of concern with several batters struggling, and the match-up between a home batting line-up short of runs and an away bowling unit short of experience in these conditions provides a point of intrigue. Though England's decision to go with a bowling combination of Brydon Carse, Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Jack Leach and Shoaib Bashir may appear risky, that has become an integral part of this England side's brand.

"It [Bazball] has had an effect on the world," Masood said. "Sometimes we get too caught up in set ways of doing things. So the best thing England has done is realise there are other perspectives and things that might suit you. The key is to find new ways of doing things. That is how the world has always progressed and cricket is no different. It is like life. You try and evolve and create new ways and England have been pioneers in that."

In the build-up to this Test, Pakistan have been careful to emphasise they will not get sucked into England's style of playing, with head coach Jason Gillespie and vice-captain Saud Shakeel each making the point. Masood echoed that, saying there would be times Pakistan would need to "absorb pressure" instead of just "reacting to situations, and spoke of the drive to make amends after a difficult year.

"There is a lot of hurt within the players. 2024 has not been a good year for Pakistan cricket all over and we like to see our fans happy. After religion cricket comes next, everyone is clued up on how the cricket team is doing so we are hurt. The answer is to be positive. We let the past go. We have tried to maintain consistency in selection. We haven't had any chopping and changing because we have lost a few games. We believe in this set of players and with Jason Gillespie we wanted to create a squad mentality. The players are being backed to turn things around."