Shakeel: Pakistan planning to use England's aggressive game plan against them

Pakistan vice-captain Saud Shakeel echoed his coach Jason Gillespie's comments about Pakistan's game plan, saying his side were looking to use England's aggressive tactics against them in their three-Test series. England's reputation for playing high-risk, high-reward cricket under current coach Brendon McCullum means Pakistan are sniffing an opportunity to draw them into making mistakes, according to Shakeel.

"England always play attacking cricket, and that always gives you an opportunity to induce mistakes in them, and to use their mistakes to stay in the game," Shakeel said at a press conference in Multan.

Shakeel, who was Pakistan's second-highest scorer during their series against England in 2022, said Pakistan would draw inspiration from that tour, despite England ultimately beating the hosts 3-0 . "The last series we played against England, there were times we were quite close to winning, such as Rawalpindi and Multan, but we couldn't finish it off."

It was in Multan , where the first Test starts Monday, that Pakistan ran England closest last time, with Shakeel almost steering his side home. Needing 355 for victory in the fourth innings, Pakistan were securely placed at 290 with half the side still to bat, and Shakeel on 94. But two wickets from Mark Wood on the stroke of lunch ended Pakistan's resistance, with England ultimately edging to a 26-run victory.

The idea of exploiting England's mistakes is not exactly novel. Most recently, Sri Lanka managed it with relative success in their three-Test series in England, winning the third Test after inducing England collapses in each innings. Pakistan's ability to execute such a plan, though, is far from guaranteed, given recent struggles with both bat and ball, badly exposed by Bangladesh

Saud Shakeel finished as Pakistan's second-highest run-scorer when they last played England • AFP/Getty Images

"We're struggling with the bat from time to time, and unable to convert starts into huge scores," Shakeel said. "That's a point of concern. The series that's over is now in the past. Admittedly we didn't play well there. Our focus is on what's ahead.

"But we don't follow any particular style playing cricket, we play according to the requirement of any situation, which gives us flexibility."

Pakistan have been trying to carve out their own identity, something new head coach Gillespie has tried to nail down. In July, he told ESPNcricinfo he wanted his side to find a style of cricket "authentic to Pakistan" , admitting he didn't yet know what that was.

Earlier this week, he told the Telegraph that Pakistan would look to "hang in there, keep being disciplined" and "strike at the right moments", suggesting the quest for an identity is temporarily being shelved in the hunt for the results Pakistan have been starved of.