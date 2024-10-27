Babar, Afridi, Naseem return to Pakistan white-ball squads for Australia tour

The ODI series against Australia, set to begin on November 4, is Pakistan's first in the format since the World Cup in India a year earlier. It kickstarts a busy period in the 50-over format in the build-up to the Champions Trophy in February, the first ICC event Pakistan are scheduled to host since the 1996 World Cup. The Australia and Zimbabwe ODIs are followed by white-ball games in both formats against South Africa, and a tri-series against New Zealand and South Africa in Multan just before the start of the Champions Trophy.