Babar, Afridi, Naseem return to Pakistan white-ball squads for Australia tour

No captain was announced in PCB's statement. It read that the captain would be announced by chairman Mohsin Naqvi at a press conference in Lahore later today. Mohammad Rizwan , a frontrunner for the job in both formats, is rested from the Zimbabwe T20Is. Salman Ali Agha , another contender, is in all four white-ball squads for the away tours.

Pakistan Shaheens wicketkeeper Mohammad Haris has also fallen down the pecking order, failing to make any of the squads, with wicketkeeper Haseebullah Khan , who played a solitary T20I in New Zealand in January, included in all four. His team-mate at Peshawar Zalmi Saim Ayub, who primarily made his name as a T20 top order power-hitter, will not feature in either of the T20I series after a sustained lean run in the format, but has made the cut for both ODI squads.

The ODI series against Australia, set to begin on November 4, is Pakistan's first in the format since the World Cup in India a year earlier. It kickstarts a busy period in the 50-over format in the build-up to the Champions Trophy in February, the first ICC event Pakistan are scheduled to host since the 1996 World Cup. The Australia and Zimbabwe ODIs are followed by white-ball games in both formats against South Africa, and a tri-series against New Zealand and South Africa in Multan just before the start of the Champions Trophy.