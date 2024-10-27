Babar, Afridi, Naseem return to Pakistan white-ball squads for Australia tour

Babar Azam
, Shaheen Shah Afridi
and Naseem Shah
all return to the Pakistan side for the ODI and T20I series against Australia next month. The trio, omitted from Pakistan's last two Tests against England, make a return in both white-ball formats. None of them, however, will feature in the ODI or T20I series in Zimbabwe that immediately follow.
No captain was announced in PCB's statement. It read that the captain would be announced by chairman Mohsin Naqvi at a press conference in Lahore later today. Mohammad Rizwan
, a frontrunner for the job in both formats, is rested from the Zimbabwe T20Is. Salman Ali Agha
, another contender, is in all four white-ball squads for the away tours.
Fakhar Zaman
and Imam-ul-Haq
, who both missed out on a central contract
, do not feature in any squad, but central contracts weren't always a reliable indicator of squad composition. Mohammad Hasnain
didn't get a central contract, but his performance in the Champions One-Day Cup - where he was Player of the Tournament - has earned him a berth in all four squads. Shadab Khan
has been dropped, left-arm wristspinner Sufiyan Muqeem
added to both T20I travelling parties, while offspin-bowling allrounder Qasim Akram
will go to Zimbabwe for the T20Is.
Pakistan Shaheens wicketkeeper Mohammad Haris has also fallen down the pecking order, failing to make any of the squads, with wicketkeeper Haseebullah Khan
, who played a solitary T20I in New Zealand in January, included in all four. His team-mate at Peshawar Zalmi Saim Ayub, who primarily made his name as a T20 top order power-hitter, will not feature in either of the T20I series after a sustained lean run in the format, but has made the cut for both ODI squads.
The ODI series against Australia, set to begin on November 4, is Pakistan's first in the format since the World Cup in India a year earlier. It kickstarts a busy period in the 50-over format in the build-up to the Champions Trophy in February, the first ICC event Pakistan are scheduled to host since the 1996 World Cup. The Australia and Zimbabwe ODIs are followed by white-ball games in both formats against South Africa, and a tri-series against New Zealand and South Africa in Multan just before the start of the Champions Trophy.
Australia tour (Nov 4-18)
Pakistan ODI squad: Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (WK), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi
T20I squad: Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah, Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Omair Bin Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim, Usman Khan
Zimbabwe tour (Nov 24 - Dec 5)
ODI squad: Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (WK), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shahnawaz Dahani and Tayyab Tahir
T20I squad: Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (WK), Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair bin Yousuf, Qasim Akram, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha, Sufyan Moqim, Tayyab Tahir and Usman Khan