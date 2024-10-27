Rizwan announced white-ball captain; Babar, Afridi, Naseem return for Australia tour

"I am committed to giving my absolute best in this role and look forward to working closely with the selectors, coaches and my immensely talented teammates," a statement attributed by the PCB to Rizwan stated. "Together, we aim to meet and exceed the expectations of our fans and supporters."

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi confirmed Fakhar's dispute with the PCB over a tweet he posted in opposition to Babar being dropped from the Test side was a factor in his omission, though according to the chairman, it wasn't the biggest reason. "The tweet [he posted] is an issue for us," Naqvi said. "It doesn't matter as much as him failing his fitness test though. We have to make a decision over his show-cause notice, and after that he has to pass his fitness test. That's why he isn't in. He spoke very well at the connection camp, and it was him raising his voice that has led us to reform our international department. I appreciate that. But it's unacceptable for a player to tweet against the selection committee. That is not permitted, and it will never be permitted."