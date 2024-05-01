No surprises in Nida Dar-led Pakistan side for white-ball tour of England

Sidra Nawaz is not part of the 17-player squad that is understood to have been chosen for both formats

Pakistan have selected a near-identical squad to the one playing the ongoing white-ball series against West Indies for the upcoming tour of England, with Nida Dar the captain of the side.

The only omissions are Bismah Maroof, who retired from the game last week after an international career that spanned 18 years, and Sidra Nawaz, who was part of the ODI squad but did not play a game.

The official squad announcement does not appear to distinguish between players selected for the T20I and ODI legs of the series against England, and it is understood that all 17 players have been chosen for both formats.

The tour comes following a disappointing home series against West Indies, in which Pakistan have run the visitors close on several occasions but are yet to get over the line. West Indies, spearheaded by the sensational all-round form of Hayley Matthews, won the ODI series 3-0, and have taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match T20I series in Karachi

Pakistan will play three T20Is and as many ODIs against England in May, with the T20I games on May 11, 17 and 19. The ODIs follow on May 23, 26 and 29. They will also play a warm-up T20 on May 9 and a one-day game on May 21 against an ECB Development XI side.

The ODIs are part of the ICC Women's Championship 2022-25, with this being Pakistan's eighth and final series in the current cycle. Pakistan are currently fifth with 16 points on the ten-team table , with the top five qualifying for the 2025 ODI World Cup directly.