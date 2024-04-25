Shafiq, Razzaq join Pakistan women's selection committee

Former Pakistan Asad Shafiq who is part of the men's selection committee is now part of the women's selection committee as well • Getty Images

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reconstituted its national women's selection committee, expanding it to seven members. The decision was taken by PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, and comes in the wake of Pakistan's 3-0 ODI series loss to West Indies at home earlier this week.

The first task for the new selection committee will be to pick the squad for Pakistan's upcoming tour of England, where they are scheduled to play three T20Is and three ODIs from May 11 to 29. All three ODIs are part of the ICC ODI women's championship 2022-25.

Pakistan are currently fifth on the women's championship table with eight wins and 13 losses in 21 ODIs. Ahead of them on the points table are Australia, South Africa, England and New Zealand. The top five teams from the championship, along with hosts India, will directly qualify for the 2025 ODI Women's World Cup. The remaining teams will participate in a qualifier tournament.

Pakistan started off the ODI series against West Indies with a 113-run loss. They then suffered a narrow, two-wicket defeat in the second game before going down in the third ODI by 88 runs. With scores of 140*, 44 and 141, Hayley Matthews was the star of the series as she finished with 325 runs while averaging 162.50. She was also the joint-leading wicket-taker along with Dar, picking up six wickets.

Pakistan will now compete in a five-match T20I series against West Indies which gets underway on April 26 and will run through till May 3. All matches will be played in Karachi. They will then travel to England with the first T20I scheduled to be played on May 11 in Birmingham.

Women's National Selection Committee: