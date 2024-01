Cummins, Sciver-Brunt named ICC Cricketers of the Year

An exceptional year in ODIs where he showed glimpses of being his old self saw Virat Kohli named as the men's ODI cricketer of the year. He scored 1377 runs in ODIs in 2023, which included a tally of 765 in the World Cup alone. It was the most any batter had scored at a men's World Cup, and he crossed fifty in nine of the 11 innings in the competition. He finished the competition with an average of 95.62 and a strike rate of 90.31, becoming the first man to fifty ODI hundreds in the process.