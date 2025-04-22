Cummins vs Rohit - a one-sided duel in recent times

Match 33, Wankhede, IPL 2025 - c: T Head b: Cummins 26 (16)

Rohit was off to a promising start, hitting three sixes in his first 13 balls. The third of those was a pick-up shot off Cummins that sailed into the stands. However, two balls later, he hit a low full toss straight to cover, falling to Cummins for the fourth time in the IPL.

4th Test, Melbourne, 2024 - c: Boland b: Cummins 3 (5) and c: Marsh b: Cummins 9 (40)

Rohit's move back to the top of the order in the Border Gavaskar Trophy did not change his fortunes. In the first innings, Cummins needed just three deliveries to dismiss the opposition captain, with Rohit failing to execute his favourite pull shot cleanly and mistiming a top edge. He showed greater patience in the second innings, but as the pressure mounted, his first aggressive stroke once again led to his downfall.

Pat Cummins removed Rohit Sharma in both innings of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne • Getty Images

Batting in the middle order, Rohit walked out in a perilous situation - India 44 for 4 in reply to Australia's 445 all out in the first innings. After 16 deliveries, he found his first boundary with a cover drive off Cummins, but the bowler struck back soon after by forcing an outside edge. The duo didn't come face-to-face in the second innings, with India's innings cut short by rain.

After missing the first Test, Rohit, not wanting to disrupt the opening combination, slotted himself into the middle-order for the day-night Test. Scott Boland trapped him lbw in the first innings, and in the second, Cummins knocked over his off stump with the pink ball under lights.

A hat-trick in the IPL

When Cummins dismissed Rohit earlier this season, it was the third successive time he got the MI batter out in the IPL. Cummins had dismissed the former MI batter both times last season.

Pat Cummins got rid of Rohit Sharma in both of SRH's games against MI in IPL 2024 • Associated Press

Match 55, Wankhede, IPL 2024 - c: Klaasen b: Cummins 4 (5)

Last year in Mumbai, Cummins needed only two deliveries to send back the MI batter. Rohit closed the bat face early against a length ball, and the resulting leading edge went up high in the night sky before settling into the wicketkeeper's gloves.

Match 8, Hyderabad, IPL 2024 - c: Abhishek b: Cummins 26 (12)