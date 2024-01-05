Pathum Nissanka ruled out of Zimbabwe ODIs with suspected dengue

Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka
has been ruled out of the ODI series against Zimbabwe, with a suspected case of dengue. If his illness does turn out to be dengue, he will likely be out of the three-match T20I series that follows the ODIs as well.
A board release said that Nissanka has been admitted to hospital for treatment.
Shevon Daniel
, a 19-year-old who has played one T20I but no ODIs, has been named as a replacement. Daniel is typically an opener, but with Avishka Fernando and captain Kusal Mendis both capable of opening the batting, he does not have a guaranteed place in the XI for the first ODI on Saturday. Daniel has a half-century in his most recent List A innings
, while opening for Sinhalese Sports Club in the Major Clubs Limited Over Tournament, but has mostly been picked on potential.
The loss of Nissanka, though, is a substantial blow to Sri Lanka. In 2023, he hit 1151 ODI runs at an average of 44.26, with a strike rate of 87, and was one of the team's most consistent batters. In the four innings he's played against Zimbabwe, he has averaged 82.33.
All three ODIs will be played at Khettarama, as will the T20Is to follow.